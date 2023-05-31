Xpats Gateway’ to shorten expatriate work permit application process to five days: Rafizi

PUTRAJAYA: A new system - Xpats Gateway - is expected to shorten the work permit application process for expatriates from over 80 days to just five working days, says Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli (pix).

In a press conference following the Platform Meeting of the Special Task Force on Business Facilitation (Pemudah) No 3/2023 here today, he said the system using a single window approach, would be implemented in phases from June 15.

“This integrated system concept is part of the government’s efforts to reform the government system so that it is more user-friendly and saves processing time in government affairs,“ he said.

According to him, phase one involves the development of the Xpats Gateway system by TalentCorp, and agencies ready to use the system will start implementing it on June 15.

The second phase involves agencies such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and the Iskandar Regional Development Authority (IRDA) which already have existing systems and only need integration to be done by Aug 15 next.

Meanwhile, Rafizi said today’s Pemudah meeting agreed that the cleaning industry be given a new lease of life through the restructuring of government contracts to being based on performance rather than the number of employees hired.

“With the implementation of performance-based contracts, contractors must comply with certain criteria including productivity improvement plans, innovation, and technology in addition to other criteria and contractors will be evaluated according to monthly scores and paid according to the performance-level,“ he said.

He said the government will begin a pilot project based on the new method within the next two months in high-impact areas before implementing it nationwide.

“The restructuring of this contract method is able to transform the industry into a high-skilled and technology-based industry and also attract local workers to be involved in the industry,“ he said. - Bernama