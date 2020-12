KUALA LUMPUR: The Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) today protested against the Miss/ Mrs Plus World Malaysia 2020 Grand Final Gala Night, which is scheduled to take place on Jan 2 at a hotel in the capital.

Its president Nasrudin Hassan said that the programme was exploiting women and nurturing a hedonistic culture.

“Furthermore, now that we are still facing the Covid-19 pandemic, any form of non-essential assembly should be avoided as there is a risk of transmitting the virus despite complying with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set,” he said in a statement today.

Nasrudin said that Yadim called on the government to take appropriate measures, and it will submit an official protest to the organiser and local authorities on Monday. -Bernama