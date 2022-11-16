‘Yang Berkhidmat’ more apt title for elected representatives: Mahdzir

KUALA NERANG: Incumbent Padang Terap Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) has suggested that the title ‘Yang Berkhidmat’ is more appropriate to be used by elected representatives than ‘Yang Berhormat’ to ensure they provide the best service to the people in their respective constituencies.

He said people can justify the performance of their elected representatives based on their service.

“’Yang Berkhidmat’ is more accurate because it reflects what an elected representative is, which is to serve the people,” he told reporters after a walkabout @ Kolej MARA here today when asked for guidance to electors when making their votes.

Mahdzir said they should vote for “Yang Berkhidmat” (the one who serves the people).

Meanwhile, Mahdzir, who is UMNO vice-president, said the claim that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is ahead in its campaign and closer to winning 100 parliamentary seats in GE15, was just psychological warfare.

“We, the Barisan Nasional (BN), also do our own calculation and have the numbers on the parliamentary seats we will win. Alhamdulillah for BN, as said by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, InsyaAllah, BN can form a federal government,“ he said.

Yesterday, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli, at PH ceramah in Pekan Balik Pulau in Penang, claimed that the coalition is confident of winning 100 parliamentary seats in GE15. - Bernama