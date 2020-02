PUTRAJAYA: Applications for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Scholarship (BYDPA) to pursue Master’s and Doctorate degrees for the 2020/2021 session at local and foreign universities, will open beginning 5pm on Feb 10 (Monday).

The Public Service Department (PSD) in a statement today said applications could be made via online form at http://esilav2.jpa.gov.my, and the closing date is March 6, 2020 (Friday).

The deadline for submitting applications by hand or post is the same.

“BYDP offers 12 scholarships, six at Masters-level and six at PhD-level for candidates pursuing studies in Science and Technology, Economics, Law and Islamic Finance,“ it said, adding that applicants should be Malaysian citizens aged no more than 35 in the year of enrollment.

According to the PSD, priority would be given to candidates with excellent academic results, with a minimum cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.75 or a first-class Bachelor or Master’s degree.

“Eligible and shortlisted candidates will go through a selection process, including being called for interview,“ it said, adding that recipients were bound to serve in Malaysia for at least five years.

For more information on the offer visit http://esilav2.jpa.gov.my, or call 03-8885 3371/3879/3438/3569 on weekdays from 9 am to 5 pm or email to penawaranldp@jpa.gov.my. — Bernama