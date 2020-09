MALACCA: The Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail today participated in the ‘Cycle Jom Perlis’ programme held here to liven up the celebration for Malaysia Day which falls this Sept 16.

They, as well as the participants, were flagged-off at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial Square, which is the historic site of the declaration of the independence date by first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj, by Mohd Ali’s wife Toh Puan Asmah and the Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil .

The 22-kilometre cycling programme attracted 130 participants.

The programme also aims to strengthen the close relations between the Malacca and Perlis governments.

Programme coordinator, Arif Faiz Zainudin said some of the participants from Perlis were members of the Tayar Golek Team (TTG), a cycling organisation founded by the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

“So far, the TTG had carried out 607 programmes, including the Cycle Jom Perlis, which aims to cultivate love for the country and appreciate the meaning of independence,” he said. — Bernama