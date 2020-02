PETALING JAYA: The Yang Dipertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah will be personally interviewing all 222 MPs to determine which political leader commands the majority support.

In an unprecedented move, comptroller of the royal family and household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said this is in line with Article 43(2)(a), which states that the Agong shall appoint a member of the Dewan Rakyat as the prime minister who “in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the House members”.

“What will happen today and tomorrow is that all MPs will be invited for a personal interview with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“It will be brief, around two to three minutes each,“ he said.

Ahmad Fadil said the process will commence starting from 2.30pm and will continue until 7pm and may be extended..

“It will start with the first group of MPs numbering 90 people. Everyone will be called. They will be arranged in a row and called,“ he said.

He added that this was likely the first time the ruler has to individually interview each MP.

“What is being done by his Majesty is in accordance with the Federal Constitution which says that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong must appoint someone who enjoys the confidence of the majority,“ he said.

He also said the chief secretary to the government Mohd Zuki Ali will act as a witness during the interviews.