KUANTAN: The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) has allocated RM4 million for implementation of its Food Bank 1.0 programme nationwide.

Its acting director-general, Parihah Hasan said the programme was aimed at assisting those in the B40 group and university students who were identified as eligible to receive the aid.

“We want to lessen their financial burden by giving them aid in the form of daily necessities like rice and cooking oil.

“Hopefully, the distribution of food packs to university students could also reduce their financial burden,” she told reporters, here, today.

Parihah had earlier officiated at the handing out of contributions from Yayasan Wakaf Malaysia (YWM) and YaPEIM Food Bank programme at Masjid Kampung Panching, here, with YWM chief executive director, Abdul Halim Mad Yusop, also present.

She said YaPEIM, with the cooperation of YWM, had also carried out the Ziarah Kasih Rahmah 2019 visit programme in Kelantan and this would be extended to other states to assist more needy people.

On today’s programme, Parihah said 600 eligible individuals received contributions in the form of basic necessities involving an allocation of RM10,000.

It was held at three locations, namely Masjid Taman Impian, Masjid Kampung Panching and the Sungai Lembing public field, with the recipients having been identified by the offices of the Kuantan and Indera Mahkota Members of Parliament and Social Welfare Department’s e-kasih registration list.

“For today, we also handed out aid to 50 eligible non-Muslim recipients. This is in line with the concept of Rahmatan Lil Alamin (mercy for all creations) in Islam.

“Hopefully, it could also increase understanding of this concept, which is wide and requires the involvement of all regardless of race and religion,“ said Parihah.

One of the aid recipients, Zaiton Umar, 83, who lives in Kampung Bukit Danau, said the contribution would be handed over to her two adopted children who were now looking after her.

“I am staying with them ... .I don’t have much money to help with their food expenses. So, today’s contribution (from YaPEIM) is ‘rezeki’ (sustenance) that can last us for one to two months,“ she said. — Bernama