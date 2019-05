KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM) director-general Datuk Abibullah Samsudin (pix) has been temporarily suspended from duties effective today.

YaPEIM Board of Trustees chairman Datuk Dr Mohd Daud Bakar in a statement today said the suspension was to allow a thorough investigation into Abibullah’s alleged misconduct.

“During the suspension period, the investigation committee will ask him to give his statement and assist in the investigation into his alleged misconduct,” he said, adding that, for the time being, YaPEIM senior director (Strategic Management) Parihah Hassan, would assume the duties of YaPEIM director-general.

On May 18, PKR Communication director Fahmi Fadzil lodged a police report on a viral video recording of a man who was believed to be Abibullah, influencing Yapeim in the last general election.

In the video, the man believed to be a senior official of Yapeim was seen threatening his staff not to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) before the 14th General Election. — Bernama