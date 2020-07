ALOR GAJAH: The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) has spent RM7.11 million on its food bank initiative which has benefited 386,977 people from September 2019 till June this year.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) said of the total, RM3.34 million had been spent in the first six months of this year, benefiting 149,627 people.

“Although the government has reopened the country’s economy to a greater extent during the Recovery Movement Control Order, many livelihoods of many families are still affected, including some who have lost their jobs.

“Yapeim, through the Foodbank Yapiem 2.0 programme and the ‘Inspirasi Musaadah Covid-19’ programme will distribute donations of basic necessities including dry food and ‘ready to eat’ food to the affected poor families and those among the B40 target group,“ he told reporters here yesterday.

Earlier, he attended the Inspirasi Musaadah Covid-19 programme in Rembia here, in which 200 families from the Rembia state constituency received donations of basic necessities including rice, sugar, oil, and flour worth a total of RM12,500. — Bernama