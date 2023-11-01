Yasin to file second representation

PETALING JAYA: The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) has rejected the representation by nasyid singer and composer Muhammad Yasin Sulaiman for a review of the three drug charges made against him.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Asnawi Abu Hanipah told Sessions Court Judge Nik Nasimah Nik Mohammad during the case management today that the AGC rejected the representation yesterday, but an official letter on the matter had not been issued.

Lawyer Ariff Azami Hussein, representing Muhammad Yasin, who confirmed the matter, said he had received instruction from his client to file a second representation within two weeks.

The court then set Feb 20 for mention to know the status of the second representation.

The “Mimpi Laila” singer was charged with self-administration of the drug “11-nor-delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol-9-carboxylic acid” at the Narcotics Office of the Petaling Jaya police headquarters at 11.05 pm last March 24.

The charge framed under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act, carries a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or a maximum jail term of two years if convicted.

He was also charged with possessing cannabis-type drugs weighing 193.7g and cultivating 17 cannabis plants in plastic pots at his residence at Persiaran Surian Damansara Indah Resort Homes, PJU 3, Kota Damansara here at 5.30 pm on the same date.

The drug possession charge framed under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act and punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act carries life imprisonment or not less than five years with no less than 10 strokes of the cane, if convicted.

On cannabis cultivation, the charge is framed under Section 6B(1)(a) of the DDA and punishable under Section 6B(3) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment and whipping of not less than six strokes, upon conviction. - Bernama