Yayasan Akalbudi never held annual meetings: Former Director

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today heard that Yayasan Akalbudi, established in 1997, did not hold any annual meetings or disclose its expenditures for 15 years.

A former director of the foundation, Zulkifli Senteri, 68, said during his 15 years of holding the post from 1997 to 2012, he had never been invited to attend the foundation’s meetings and he did not know the exact location of the foundation’s office.

“There were no activities and meetings involving me and I have never received any allowance or payment during my appointment as director.

“Throughout my tenure, I have never discussed with former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix), who is the founder of the foundation, regarding its expenditure, what to be spent and has been spent,“ he said.

He said this when reading out his witness statement on the fourth day of the trial of Ahmad Zahid, who faces 47 criminal charges involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

Zulkifli, who is also Binary University deputy vice-chancellor (Academic), said he was not informed by Ahmad Zahid about the sources of funds available to cover the cost of the foundation’s activities and did not know that it had a multi-million ringgit fund.

“I have never signed any documents or letters related to the administration and operations of the Yayasan Akalbudi and never signed any cheques belonging to the foundation,“ he said, adding that he also did not know whether the accounts of the foundation had been audited or not.

“During that period, I was never referred to the accounts or financial statements of Yayasan Akalbudi,“ said the seventh prosecution witness.

He also said that Ahmad Zahid ordered him to immediately resign on April 4, 2012 without informing him of the reason.

“This (resignation) letter was not prepared by me but I signed the letter at my home in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor. This letter was delivered to me by Ahmad Zahid’s driver and after signing the letter I handed it back to the driver.

“I only accepted the order as, in my opinion, I had no involvement in and direct knowledge of the running and activities of Yayasan Akalbudi,” he said.

Asked by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, representing Ahmad Zahid, whether he had contributed to the foundation, Zulkifli said never.

The witness said he was also unaware that the contribution to the foundation was 100% from Ahmad Zahid.

Ahmad Zahid, 66, pleaded not guilty to a total of 47 charges, 12 of which are for criminal breach of trust, eight for bribery and 27 for money laundering involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi.

The hearing before Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues. - Bernama