Yayasan Khazanah awards 115 students with prestigious scholarships

PETALING JAYA: Advancing Malaysia into a competitive nation by nurturing skilled local talents, Yayasan Khazanah (YK) has recently awarded 115 Malaysian students with its prestigious scholarships - namely the Global, Watan, and Lestari scholarship categories during its annual Yayasan Khazanah Awards Day Ceremony held last Thursday.

The ceremony also served as a platform to recognise and honour the outstanding accomplishments of high achievers among the current Khazanah scholars.

An integral feature of the Khazanah Scholarship Programme is its leadership and character development training that every scholar would need to undergo to help prepare them for a successful and accelerated path to fulfil the talent needs of the country.

In addition to financial assistance and continuous emotional support, graduate scholars are also given assistance in job attachments at prominent corporations.

Scholars will be able to study at renowned universities in the country and internationally, to pursue a range of disciplines including Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management.

Through these efforts, Yayasan Khazanah seeks to produce visionary and skilled leaders standing tall on the world stage.

Yayasan Khazanah established by Khazanah Nasional Berhad in 2006 is commissioned to select, support, groom and nurture exceptional individuals capable of leading the best organisation in Malaysia and around the world.

It also offers deserving scholars full scholarships under the various scholarship programmes to study at premier universities around the world or in Malaysia.

Besides financial support, an integral feature of the Khazanah scholarship programmes is the YK Leadership Development Programme, a structured development programme to help enhance the holistic development of its scholars.

In addition, YK scholars are also exposed to the business world through business and civic internships. For further information on YK, please visit: www.yayasankhazanah.com.my