Yayasan Petronas brings festive cheer to 300 families in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN: In conjunction with Chinese New Year celebration today, Yayasan Petronas presented contributions to 300 underprivileged families in the state.

Its chief executive officer Nelly Francis Shariah said the basic necessities as well as hygiene kits worth RM30,000 were distributed as part of its Ziarah Kasih programme and were presented through the State Social Welfare Department (JKM), two days ago.

She said through the programme which was carried out in collaboration with Petronas southern region, the contributions were distributed to orphanages, old folks’ homes, single parents and persons with disabilities in Jempol Tengah and Seremban, identified by JKM.

“We want to play a role in fostering the festive spirit, even though this year’s Chinese New Year is celebrated differently without cultural activities and performances such as lion dance.

“We are also committed to helping the less fortunate and hope that our contribution will bring joy to them this festive season,” she said in a statement today. -Bernama