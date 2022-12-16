Yayasan PETRONAS celebrates Christmas with underprivileged in Labuan

LABUAN: PETRONAS through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Yayasan PETRONAS continues to bring festive cheer to the underprivileged with its Sentuhan Kasih Festive programme in conjunction with Christmas in this duty-free-island here today.

Under the programme, Yayasan PETRONAS contributed 200 food baskets to deserving recipients, including 20 patients of the Labuan Nucleus Hospital.

PETRONAS Sabah and Labuan Head Siti Ayu Abdul Wahab handed over the 20 food baskets to Director of Labuan Nucleus Hospital, Dr Adnan Musa Balindran while Labuan Corporation chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail handed over the food baskets to the other recipients at the Labuan Corporation Multipurpose Hall.

“As we celebrate Christmas and the year-end festivities, it is important to keep in mind the needs of the less fortunate.

“We hope that through this contribution, we can spread some joy during this festive season,” Siti Ayu said.

Apart from distributing food baskets, Yayasan PETRONAS also contributed adjustable beds and wheelchairs to the Labuan Welfare Department under the Homeward Programme, which aims to provide home care support for the elderly, people with disabilities and the chronically ill.

“I hope this contribution could support the caretakers in assisting their family members who are recuperating at home while at the same time helping JKM in providing this equipment to those in need,” Siti Ayu said.

Under the Sentuhan Kasih Festive Christmas this year, Yayasan PETRONAS is giving out a total of 3,500 food baskets throughout the country, including 1,000 in Sabah and 200 in Labuan.

The Sentuhan Kasih programme is part of Yayasan PETRONAS’ community well-being and development focus area, in line with PETRONAS’ Sustainability Agenda and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals. - Bernama