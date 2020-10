KUALA LUMPUR: Petronas, through its corporate social responsibility arm Yayasan Petronas, is contributing RM2.5 million worth of medical equipment and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to hospitals across Sabah to support the efforts of medical front-liners in managing the recent rise in Covid-19 cases.

Yayasan Petronas will be providing medical equipment which include powered air purifying respirators, high flow nasal cannula, four parameter vital sign monitors and high-end physiologic monitors for the nursing care, emergency and trauma, intensive care and paediatric intensive care wards. The contribution will be channelled in stages to public hospitals in Kota Kinabalu, Keningau, Tawau, Sandakan and Lahad Datu.

Commenting on the effort, Yayasan Petronas Chairman Tan Sri Ahmad Nizam Salleh said: “With Sabah recording alarming cases daily, it is becoming ever more important for us as a nation to stand together with our fellow Malaysians in the fight against the virus. In collaboration with the State Health Department, it is my hope that our modest contribution will help aid the Sabah state in overcoming the third wave of infections soonest.”

Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer Tengku Muhammad Taufik added: “Petronas remains resolute in ensuring that our contributions benefit the well-being of all Malaysians, especially in the time of crisis. We will continue to intensify our efforts together with government agencies in extending our support to hospitals and medical front-liners who have selflessly served those in need throughout this difficult period.”

Earlier this month, Yayasan Petronas contributed a total of 1,504 bottles of hand sanitisers, 2,500 pieces of surgical face masks and 2,390 medical gowns to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in Kota Kinabalu. The Foundation also contributed two units of ventilators to the hospital in August.

These contributions are in addition to Yayasan Petronas’ provision of critical medical equipment and supplies worth RM20 million to aid the country’s hospitals, healthcare frontliners, and high-risk groups in mitigating the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year.

As at 30 June 2020, the initiatives and efforts undertaken by the Petronas Group to support the nation in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 stands at approximately RM40 million which includes contribution from Petronas’ employees amounting to RM6.4 million.-Bernama