KOTA BHARU: Petronas, via its corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm, Yayasan Petronas, has contributed 914 smart devices for online learning to several schools in Kelantan.

Petronas East Coast general manager, Che Ahmad Tarmizi Abd Rahman, said the devices come with Internet data, maintenance benefit and guaranteed technical support for three academic years.

He said in a statement today that the devices under Program CERDIK were delivered with the assistance of the Kelantan Education Department to 175 students from Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Sultan Ismail, Kota Bharu; 171 students from SMK Long Yunus, Bachok; 158 students from SMK Machang; 152 students from SMK Tengku Indra Petra, Gua Musang; 126 students from SMK Keroh, Kuala Krai; 68 students from SMK Kuala Balah; and 64 students from SMK Batu Melintang, Jeli.

“Based on a study by the Ministry of Education (MOE), 37 percent of pupils do not have adequate tools for online learning.

“As an organisation that champions education, Petronas is committed to supporting the government in its effort to ensure quality education for the people,” he said.

Therefore it is hoped that the donation of digital devices and data will help bridge the digital divide to enable participation in home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) sessions, particularly.

“It is part of the RM30 million contribution by Yayasan Petronas via Program CERDIK and benefitting 12,000 pupils across the country,” Che Ahmad Tarmizi added.

An initiative of government-linked companies (GLCs) to enable access to digital learning, Program CERDIK was announced during Budget 2021.

It is in partnership with the MOE and Ministry of Finance (MOF), and fully funded by GLCs, government-linked investment companies (GLICs) and the private sector. — Bernama