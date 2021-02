.KOTA BHARU: Yayasan Petronas has brought smiles to 700 Tionghua families in the East Coast by distributing food supplies as part of its Chinese New Year Sentuhan Kasih programme.

Petronas East Coast general manager Che Ahmad Tarmizi Abdul Rahman, in a statement today, said the contributions worth RM100 were distributed to 350 families in Kuantan, Pahang, 200 families in three districts in Kelantan and 150 families in Dungun, Terengganu.

In view of the Movement Control Order, the contributions were presented in several brief ceremonies in collaboration with the Social Welfare Offices in the respective states.

“Among the basic food supplies given to these families are rice, vermicelli, flour, glutinous rice, canned food, beverages and other cooking necessities such as cooking oil and sweet soy sauce.

“Besides that, Petronas also donated a box of face masks and a bottle of hand sanitiser to each family,” he said. -Bernama