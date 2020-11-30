Yayasan Selangor to open application for Form 1 intake 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Selangor will open the application for admission to Form One in 2021 under the Special Education Plan of the Ministry of Education Malaysia (MOE) - Yayasan Selangor.

According to a statement from Yayasan Selangor, students must meet the criteria set by the foundation and obtain at least band 3 in all Year 6 Assessment subjects.

“Priority will be given to rural pupils in primary schools in Selangor, applicants or parents of Malaysian citizens who were born in Selangor, or Selangor residents of at least 10 years who will be required to fill in the resident confirmation form,” read the statement.

Applications are also welcomed from families with a per capita income of less than RM2,000 per month and the applicants need to obtain a doctor’s approval on their physical, mental and emotional health, it added.

“Dormitory facilities, scholarships, tutorial, academic excellence programmes, self-development and continuous monitoring from appointed teachers are given to selected students,” the statement said.

Applications can be made online at www.yayasanselangor.org.my.

Applicants can also download the application form from the website from Dec 1 to 14. Deadline is on Dec 21.

More information can be obtained from the same website.

Yayasan Selangor has allocated a total of 424 spots in 29 schools throughout Selangor and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur for successful candidates. — Bernama