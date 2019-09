KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Tun Hussein Onn submitted a representation to the prosecution in relation to the RM1,980,328.37 million seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for being allegedly linked to 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) funds.

Counsel Datuk Hariharan Tara Singh, representing the foundation, told the High Court here that it had filed a representation against the prosecution’s application to forfeit the money.

“In this case, we have sent a representation to the prosecution. If the court allows, I will apply for a date within two weeks to update the court if there is a settlement,” he said during the case management before Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh today.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Farez Rahman from MACC confirmed receiving the representation. The court then fixed Oct 4 for case management.

Mohd Farez said the prosecution has also published a notice for third parties with interests in assets seized from Yayasan Tun Hussein Onn and three other parties.

The three parties were Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee, IPG Mediabrands Sdn Bhd and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBRS), he said, adding no third parties were present to contest the application.

The government had applied to forfeit RM32,962.87 from Kelantan Umno; RM2,560,851.65 from IPG Mediabrands and RM1 million from PBRS.

The court set Nov 14 to hear the forfeiture applications against Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee, IPG Mediabrands (Nov 18) and PBRS (Nov 12).

The gazette notification was made under Section 56(1) and 61(2) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA).

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya told a press conference recently that the prosecution filed forfeiture applications against 41 respondents in a bid to recover about RM270 million related to 1MDB.

She said MACC acted under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act as it believes the money concerned was actually 1MDB funds transferred from the account of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. — Bernama