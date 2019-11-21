Yazid Sufaat is under watchful eyes: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) has given his assurance to all Malaysians that the police are closely monitoring militant Yazid Sufaat, who has been released after serving a two-year detention period.

“He (Yazid) was freed on several conditions and we are confident that we are taking good care of the matter.”

“Don’t worry about it. The conditions set are quite strict and that will help us monitor him,” he told reporters at a Deepavali Open House organised by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, today.

Yazid, who had direct links to the September 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, was detained at the Simpang Renggam Prison in Johor for two years under the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 (Pota).

Abdul Hamid also said the police would also continue to engage with Yazid in the rehabilitation process.

“We will never give up on helping those who were involved in any element whether it’s Daesh or LTTE (Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam) or any form of terrorism element, to return into the society,” he added. - Bernama