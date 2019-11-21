Yazid Sufaat wears tracking device for monitoring: Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are using an electronic monitoring device (EMD) to monitor the movement of Malaysian militant, Yazid Sufaat who has been released after completing his detention period.

Bukit Aman Counter Terrorism (E8) principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pix) when contacted confirmed Yazid is wearing the device.

“We will continue to monitor and interact with him.

“He should also obtain police approval if he wish to go out of Ampang area here,” said Ayob Khan when referring to Yazid’s residence.

Yazid, 55, who had direct links to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the United States was detained at the Simpang Renggam Prison in Johor for two years under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA).

The EMD among others will enable police to be informed if the individual wearing the device is attempting to escape or meddled with the device. - Bernama