Year five pupils develop innovative way to read Arabic

KUALA LUMPUR: Three pupils of Sekolah Kebangsaan Puchong Indah, Selangor has successfully developed a digital module to master basic reading in Arabic language and the Quran.

The technique called ‘Bunga Semun’ is a reading module for ‘hijaiyyah’ alphabets (Arabic alphabets) with strokes using emoji and coloured alphabets, is available in digital interactive forms from digital books, gamification, application to Augmented Reality and BBM (fasting reading) calendar.

Hareez Azfar Norazlan, Nurulhusna Humairah Muhd Nuzulhusni and Nor Afiqah Syuhada Mohd Tamizi, aged 11, took two months to develop the innovation with the assistance from their teacher Norazman Ahmat Syafri, 26.

The innovation has enabled them to bag the gold medal in the Arabic International Innovation Teaching & Learning 2020 (AiiTeL2020) competition which was held online on Oct 7.

Speaking to Bernama, Norazman said the module titled ‘Fun Face (Bunga Semun) Improves Reading Skills for Hijaiyyah Alphabets with strokes developed to ensure pupils could master the skill, which in turn capture their interest to learn the Arabic language.

“We have conducted a study and the result from the pre and post-tests showed that the module was very effective and of high quality for teaching and learning activities.

“The module is user-friendly and encourages self-learning. It also emphasises on clear pronunciation including for non-Muslim and disabled pupils,” he said.

Norazman hoped that their success would be a motivation for other pupils and teachers.

“This competition proved that although we are challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic, we still have a great opportunity to innovate and provide add-ons to student’s excellence, discover their soft skills and give them a new experience,” he added.

AiiTeL2020 is an initiative by the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris through its Centre for Language and General Studies Arabic Language Programme in collaboration with the Education Ministry’s Islamic Education Division aimed at practising the new norms in teaching the Arabic language. -Bernama