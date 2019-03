LAHAD DATU: A primary school boy here died after being hit by two four-wheel-drive vehicles at Jalan POIC Baru near the Sungai Edam Bridge, yesterday.

In the incident at 6pm, the victim Lee Tzee Sheong whose was living in Kampung Kenanga Jalan POIC here, died at the Lahad Datu Hospital due to severe head injuries.

Lahad Datu District Police Chief, ACP Nasri Mansor said initial investigations revealed that the victim, who suddenly crossed the road, was hit by a vehicle, which was coming from the direction of POIC heading towards Jalan Segama.

“The victim, who was thrown up was again hit by another vehicle driven by a 33-year-old woman,” he said in a statement, here today.

However, Nasri said the driver of the maroon-coloured first vehicle fled from scene in his vehicle, while the woman driver made a police report at 9.50pm last night.

Nasri said the incident occurred on a straight road which was wet due to the rain and would be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama