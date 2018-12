SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Rakyat’s (PR) successor Pakatan Harapan (PH) dealt a “hammer blow” to the Barisan Nasional in Selangor in the 14th general election (GE14) held on May 9.

Pakatan Rakyat (made up of PKR, DAP and PAS) had wrested the state from the mighty BN in GE12 in 2008, and in GE13 in 2013, despite the state BN being led by Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, the prime minister then, BN suffered a worse fate when it lost even more seats.

Before GE14, PR had broken up and PH was born. Bersatu led by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad joined forces with DAP, PKR and Amanah (a splinter of PAS) to form PH which not only swept to power at the federal level in GE14 but also almost whitewashed BN in Selangor.

PH swept 51 of the 56 seats at stake in Selangor while BN lost eight of the 12 seats it held. PAS even fared worse, only able to defend one of the 12 seats it had gained in GE13.

The fine showing by Selangor Mentri Besar (MB) Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in retaining Selangor with more than a two-thirds majority made him a shoo-in for a second term as MB.

However, days later, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who took over as prime minister for the second time at age 93 but this time on the opposition platform, appointed Mohamed Azmin as Economic Affairs Minister.

Sungai Tua assemblyman Amirudin Shari was subsequently appointed as the new MB.

With new governments settling in at both the federal and state level, Selangor had to face three state elections within a matter of months due the deaths of the incumbents, all from PH.

Sungai Kandis assemblyman Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei died of lymphoma followed by Seri Setia assemblyman Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin (intestinal cancer) and Balakong assemblyman Eddie Ng Tien Chie, who was killed in a road accident.

But despite one-time enemies Umno and PAS cosying up with each other to take on the now mighty PH, all the now opposition’s candidates were soundly beaten.

New faces Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (Sungai Kandis), Wong Siew Ki (Balakong) and Halimey Abu Bakar (Seri Setia) were returned despite all three by-elections seeing very low voter turnout. Mohd Zawawi and Halimey are from PKR while wong from DAP.

Another big event in Selangor this was year Sungai Besar Umno chief Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos, seen as a rabble-rouser, going missing while under police custody at a hospital in Ampang on May 26.

He was held to assist investigations into the case where he had led a group of people on an anti-beer protest and smashed beer bottles outside the gates of the State Secretariat Building in Shah Alam the year before.

He was admitted to the hospital for a back problem and it necessitated the charges being read out to him there.

Apparently he had scooted off to Indonesia and was later caught at a barber shop in South Jakarta on July 2 and handed back to the Malaysian authorities. — Bernama