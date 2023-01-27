Yemeni man faces death penalty for trafficking over 200kg cannabis

SEPANG: A Yemeni man is facing the death penalty for allegedly trafficking more than 200 kg of cannabis.

The accused Abdul Aziz Musaed Ahmed, 23, nodded to indicate he understood the charges that were read in English before Sessions Court judge Ahmad Fuad Othman, however, no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Based on the first to the third charges, he allegedly trafficked drugs suspected to be cannabis weighing 231g, 1,879 kg, and 219.15 kg at an apartment in Puchong near here at 10.10 pm on Jan 15.

All three charges were framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which is punishable under Section 39B (2) of the same act which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and whipping of not less than 15 strokes, if convicted.

Abdul Aziz was also charged at the same court, under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, for consuming amphetamine, methamphetamine and THC at about 9 am on Jan 16, which is punishable under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 read together with Section 38B of the same act.

Under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, the accused is liable to a fine of not more than RM5,000 or a jail term for up to two years, while the sentence provided under Section 38B of the same act must be served immediately after sentencing, and he will be placed under police supervision for a period of not less than two years up to three years as determined by the court.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norhana Sahat prosecuted the case, while lawyer Zaflee Pakwanteh represented the accused.

No bail was offered and the court fixed May 8 for submission of the chemistry report. - Bernama