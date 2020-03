PETALING JAYA: Environment Minister Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man announced yesterday that 150 containers of plastic waste have been shipped back to countries of origin while 84 are still on the waiting list.

However, Subang Adun Michelle Ng pointed out to Tuan Ibrahim that the system was already in place by former Minister of Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Yeo Bee Yin. Taking to Twitter, the Subang representative said, “YB Yeo Bee Yin was the minister who put the system in place. Thank you, YB Yeo!”