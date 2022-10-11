Yeo on IOI links: ‘I have always been professional, even as a minister’

PETALING JAYA: Puchong candidate Yeo Bee Yin (pix) claims she will never be able to satisfy anti-graft group Centre to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), which is hounding her over an alleged conflict of interest.

“No matter how much I answer, they will shift to another ‘goal post’,” FMT quotes her as saying last night.

C4 wants Yeo to explain how she would balance her links with IOI Group Bhd and public interest, even if the group does not have properties inside the boundaries of the constituency.

The Pakatan Harapan candidate says that despite being wed to group CEO Lee Yeow Seng, she has remained professional as an elected representative and that her track record as an MP and a minister clearly shows that.

“You can look at the Parliament Hansard, and the decisions I’ve made as a minister.

“Have I ever done anything that C4 has suddenly assumed I would do?” she asks.