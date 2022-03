PETALING JAYA: Traders at the Yong Peng public market will receive RM1,000 in immediate financial assistance following a fire that broke at the market early Thursday (March 31) morning.

Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the fire broke out at the market at about 2.30am earlier today.

The Transport Minister said that there were no casualties in the incident and initial investigations showed that the fire damaged 70 per cent of the market building at Jalan Templer in Yong Peng.