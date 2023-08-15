Yong’s statement on GRS contesting all 73 Sabah state seats his personal view: Gagasan Rakyat

KOTA KINABALU: The statement by Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) president Datuk Yong Teck Lee (pix) for the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to contest in all 73 Sabah state constituencies in the next state election was his personal view.

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Information chief Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan said the party respected the view, however, it did not represent the collective view of the GRS coalition.

He said matters related to the Sabah state assembly seats had not yet been discussed by the top leadership of GRS because the focus of the state government at the moment was to continue implementing all the development agendas for the state and the people of Sabah in line with the Sabah Maju Jaya Roadmap.

“We appreciate and grateful for the cooperation provided by the leaders of Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH), especially during the ‘Langkah Kinabalu’ crisis earlier this year, which was triggered by Warisan and some Sabah Umno leaders.

“The Sabah government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor is stable and functioning well with the support of all parties within GRS and Sabah PH,” he said in a statement last night. - Bernama