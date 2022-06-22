You are arrogant, says Shafee Abdullah to ex-finance minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial got off to a fiery start this morning with the former premier’s lead counsel and the then Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah getting into a heated argument over how the latter dealt with documents related to 1MDB.

The exchange began when Ahmad Husni, the 20th prosecution witness repeatedly answered that all 1MDB documents were handled by Najib and he was just following orders, using the “Saya yang menurut perintah” (I who follow orders) phrase.

The veteran lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who was clearly irritated by the witness’s answer, asked him to explain what he meant.

Ahmad Husni: That is what I have explained to you...you listen carefully. All 1MDB letters went to the Minister. I just have to sign...saya yang menurut perintah...what else can I do. These two projects, namely, 1MDB and SRC International Sdn Bhd, did not follow the standard operating procedures for companies under the Ministry of Finance. It all came from the top... you didn’t work there, you don’t know anything.

Muhammad Shafee: That is why I am asking you...you are the one who knows.

Ahmad Husni: Then, you must understand what I am saying.

Muhammad Shafee: I understand what you said. Don’t quarrel with me, I am the one asking questions.

Ahmad Husni: I am not quarrelling with you.

Muhammad Shafee: You are quarrelling! Just answer the question, don’t be arrogant.

Ahmad Husni: I am not arrogant!

Muhammad Shafee: You are arrogant!

At this juncture, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah interjected and asked the witness to answer the question posed by Muhammad Shafee.

To this, the witness countered: “Your Honour, he is trying to put the blame on other people,”.

Judge Sequerah: He has a duty to perform.

Ahmad Husni: Even if it’s a duty, he should at least be honest.

To this, Judge Sequerah said the prosecution will definitely give the witness the opportunity to argue later and that he needs not to worry about that.

Najib, 68, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues. - Bernama