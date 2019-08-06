‘You don’t worry, Husni, from today onwards, don’t get involved’, Najib told Husni

KUALA LUMPUR: “You don’t worry, Husni, from today onwards, don’t get involved, I don’t want you to interfere” – were words uttered by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak when told by his then Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah on the risks of the plan by 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to invest in PetroSaudi International Ltd.

Ahmad Husni, 67, said he raised his concern on the proposed investment after learning that 1MDB, a company under the Finance Ministry Incorporated (MKD), was planning to invest in the oil and gas company.

“I went to meet with Najib and expressed my concern over the investment risk. I told him we (the government) could not invest in PetroSaudi because the company was still exploring for oil. If the oil is not found, the investment would be gone.

“Apart from that, the 1MDB staff also has no experience in oil and gas. I told Najib why not ask Petronas (Petroliam Nasional Berhad) to invest in the company because Petronas has more experience in the field, but he said, ‘You don’t worry, Husni, from today onwards, don’t get involved,” he added.

The 56th prosecution witness said this during examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Izzat Fauzan on the 49th day of Najib’s trial in relation to the misappropriation of RM42 million of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds.

Ahmad Husni said prior to that, he also went to see Najib when he learned the Pekan Member of Parliament wanted to set up 1MDB.

“I told Najib that we cannot set up a company without conducting a feasibility study. We need to have the financial projections of 10 to 20 years to ensure the company is viable, but he said ‘I know what I’m doing, I am going ahead’,“ he added.

Regarding himself as an “office boy”, Ahmad Husni said he realised then that he was not needed, except to sign documents.

He said that in August 2010, he sent a personal letter to Najib in an effort to advise the prime minister, expressing his concern over the setting up of 1MDB company as it could create a controversy and of its effect on the government and to him (Najib) personally.

“I started the letter with ‘I’m worried’,” he added.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues on Thursday. — Bernama