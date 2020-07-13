You have a new candidate for speaker, I have a new candidate for PM: Mahathir

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed debated against the removal of the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof, saying that a new candidate for the position isn’t a reasonable excuse.

“Just because there’s a new candidate for the speaker, it isn’t a good enough reason to vacate his post. I have a new candidate suggestion for the Prime Minister post too,” the veteran politician said.

Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim was quick to reply to Mahathir’s quip telling him: “Let’s vote on it then.”