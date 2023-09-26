“You must truly understand Pelangai” - Johari’s final message to Amizar

BENTONG: The message from the late Datuk Seri Johari Harun serves as a source of motivation for Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate Datuk Amizar Abu Adam to serve the constituents of Pelangai.

Amizar said the late often reminded him to get to know the people and the area well whenever they met.

“Zar, it is important for you to get to know the people of Pelangai and for them to know who you are. You must truly understand Pelangai. -- When I recall these words, I feel like I have a responsibility to continue his struggle and serve the people here.

“Those words also serve as a source of strength and motivation for me to continue upholding BN’s long-standing history in Pelangai. I will fight relentlessly to ensure Pelangai remains in BN’s hands and continue Johari’s legacy,” he told Bernama.

Amizar, 50, who is also a Bentong Umno committee member, said he did not expect the words spoken by Johari now seem like a message for him to ensure that BN retains the Pelangai seat in the Oct 7 by-election.

Johari, 53, the Pelangai seat incumbent, was killed in a plane crash in Shah Alam, Selangor on Aug 17.

Amizar shared that he had a close relationship with the late Johari and they frequently met. Their last meeting was about three or four weeks before the plane crash tragedy.

“Every time we met, he would talk about Pelangai. He loved his constituency and was determined to make Pelangai a great place to live. He had many plans.

“In all these plans, he discussed, shared and sought my opinion for any improvements. So, indirectly, I am quite familiar with the blueprint that he had left behind, and now is the time and opportunity for me to continue and realise it for the sake of Pelangai,” he said.

Among Johari’s plans was to ensure the realisation of the Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway route from Karak to Simpang Pelangai, which could have a great economic spillover to the constituency.

The LTU Expressway, formerly known as the Central Spine Road (CSR), is currently under construction and will connect Kuala Krai, Kelantan to the East Coast Expressway (LPT) interchange in Bentong. It is expected to be fully completed by 2026.

Last May, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Mohamad said the Works Department was in the process of designing the alignment for the LTU project from Karak to Simpang Pelangai.

Meanwhile, Amizar said that he and Johari were both UMNO leaders who were mentored by former Pahang Menteri Besar Tan Sri Adnan Yaakob.

“Both of us were mentored by Long Nan (Adnan), who once held the Pelangai state seat. So, our tune is quite similar and we have the same ideology and working method. I am confident it will help me continue Johari’s service in Pelangai seamlessly,” he said.

The Pelangai state by-election is a three-cornered fight between Amizar, Kasim Samat of Perikatan Nasional and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli. -Bernama