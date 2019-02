LAHAD DATU: Following intelligence and information from the public, 27 people in Kampung Desa Bajau were arrested for drug abuse yesterday.

The police swoop called Ops Sarang started at 3am and ended at 12.30pm with 40 people tested, and 22 men and five women, aged 15 to 58, arrested.

Lahad Datu police chief, ACP Nasri Mansor, said a man and woman are being held under Section 39A (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, while the rest are under Section 12 (2) and 15 (1) (a) of said act.

“The police also confiscated four plastic packets of various sizes containing syabu (cocaine) worth RM1,713,“ Nasri said in a statement today.

He said that 16 men and four women from those arrested were also unable to produce valid identification documents. All are being held at the Lahad Datu police station. — Bernama