Young couple found dead in car

MALACCA: A young couple was found dead in a car by the side of the Seri Permata Community-based Rehabilitation Centre (PPDK) building in Alor Gajah today.

Alor Gajah District Police Chief Supt Arshad Abu said police received a call at 9.26 am today from a member of the public, who found the couple unconscious in the vehicle.

The couple was a 20-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

“When found, the vehicle was covered with a car cover canvas and the vehicle’s engine was not running.

“The bodies of the two victims, both locals, was taken to the Melaka Hospital for autopsy and the case has been classified as sudden death,“ he said in a statement here. - Bernama