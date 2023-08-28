Young mother among nine held over death of toddler

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police have arrested a teenage girl, her boyfriend, and seven other individuals, to assist in the investigation into the death of a boy, believed to have suffered abuse, in an incident which took place here on Saturday (Aug 26).

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said that all suspects - four males and five females, aged between 16 and 48 - were arrested separately in the Seberang Perai area yesterday.

“At 7 pm on Saturday, the Seberang Jaya Police Station received information from Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) regarding the death of a patient, a one-year-old toddler.

“From our investigation, a man in his 30s brought the victim to HSJ, claiming the boy had fainted and needed treatment before the suspect left the victim at the hospital,” he said when contacted today.

Following the incident, the police launched an investigation and then arrested all nine individuals, including the main suspect, he added.

Tan said that based on a preliminary investigation, it was found that the 16-year-old girl is the victim’s mother and is no longer attending school; working as an assistant at a food stall.

The young mum left her child with her 34-year-old boyfriend while she went to work, and the unemployed man is suspected to be the main perpetrator.

“We have also arrested another female friend of the victim’s mother, aged 16, and the child's grandmother, to help with the investigation,” he added.

Police also found that the victim’s grandmother knew the main suspect, and was aware he cared for the victim while the mother worked.

“They have all been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation,” Tan said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. -Bernama