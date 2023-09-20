Young people at risk of cancer due to smoking, unhealthy diet, excessive sugar intake

PUTRAJAYA: The risk of cancer involving young people aged between 15 and 49 is due to unhealthy diet, excessive consumption of sugar and the culture of smoking, including vaping, said Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of the 10th anniversary celebration of the National Cancer Institute (IKN) here today, he said youth these days were attracted to trying out ‘trendy’ food which contained high levels of sugar, which are promoted by social media influencers.

“The excessive intake of sugar is due to social media influencers showcasing food containing high levels of sugar, for example, video clips showing them consuming drinks with condensed milk,” he said.

He said research showed that 30 to 50 per cent of cancer diseases could be prevented through the culture of healthy living.

However, he said an estimated 98 per cent of adults in Malaysia have at least one cancer-risk factor, namely unhealthy habits or the consumption of harmful tobacco or alcohol.

He said it was vital for programmes on prevention, early screening, palliative care and treatment and ”survivor-ship” to be planned and implemented for cancer patients in the country.

The anniversary celebration, themed “10 Tahun: Melakar Kejayaan, Menggalas Harapan”, is to celebrate the achievements and contributions of the IKN as a cancer treatment centre and cancer-related research centre established in 2013.-Bernama