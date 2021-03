TANAH MERAH: Eleven young traffic offenders received more than what they possibly bargained for when they were instructed to perform Maghrib prayers in congregation and attend ‘tazkirah’ (religious) session after being arrested by the police here yesterday.

Tanah Merah district police chief DSP Zainuddin Md Yusuf said the police decided to take such action when all of them were brought to the Tanah Merah district police headquarters (IPD) after being detained during the special operation dubbed ‘Ops Kesalahan (Bunyi Bising)’.

“All these youths, aged 14 to 20, were detained at Jalan Kampung Liku in an operation carried out from 5.30pm to 8pm. They were detained for committing various traffic offences including not having a valid licence and not wearing safety helmets.

“They were taken to the IPD and it just so happened that it was time for Maghrib prayers, so I instructed them to pray in congregation first at the IPD surau before further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Zainuddin said one of them even led the prayers as an Imam while the Maghrib tazkirah was delivered by the IPD personnel.

He said during the operation, a total of 30 summonses were issued with failure to wear safety helmets topped the list of offences and nine motorcycles were also seized.

“The seizure (of motorcycles) was made under Section 64 of Road Transport Act 1987,” he said, adding that the operation involved two police officers and six personnel. — Bernama