Younger leaders must rise to take Umno forward, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: A combination of new blood and the experience of selected veterans could be Umno’s best chance to rise and dominate the political game in Malaysia again.

However, there is a snag ... or two. The old horses are not about to ride into the sunset yet, and the young turks are still unable to muster sufficient support to leapfrog to the top.

This is the view shared by two academics in their analyses of the just-concluded Umno general assembly and what transpired in the two-day conference.

Both spoke of the negative impact that some senior leaders, who are now in court for various offences, will have on the party’s fortunes in the next general election, yet remain in power thanks to the support of those who are allegedly beholden to them.

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia geostrategist Prof Dr Azmi Hassan told theSun these leaders would not willingly make way for others.

This, he said, will not only make it difficult for the younger members to make it to the top of the leadership but it will also be near impossible for them to be picked to contest in general elections.

On the other hand, Azmi said, the current status, if it is allowed to remain, may cost the party dearly, and this is very clear to the members in the youth wing.

“It will be very difficult for new faces to make inroads if the present leadership refuses to make way,” he said.

“Many of the senior leaders have been in power for a long time. They know it may be hard for them to win now but they still believe they can scrape through to remain in power,” he added.

But given the fact that a big portion of the electorate is now aged 40 and below, Umno may lose valuable votes if there is no change at the top, Azmi said.

To stay relevant, he said, younger leaders such as Khairy Jamaluddin should be given the chance to move up, while veterans such as party deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (popularly known as Tok Mat) stay on to provide the much-needed experience.

“Tok Mat is not an out and out politician like the other leaders in Umno. He was a corporate man and has fresh ideas on how to move the party forward,” Azmi said.

Unfortunately, he said, while Tok Mat and Khairy are capable enough to woo voters in general elections, they lack the grassroots support to move to the top of the pile.

Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi of Universiti Malaya said it would be erroneous to deem what transpired at the general assembly as a sign of a divided party.

“Members are allowed to present their views at the forum, no matter how controversial. That is to give the party leaders the chance to see which way the wind is blowing,” he told theSun.

The bottom line, he said, is that Umno has made it very clear that it wants to be the dominant party. “It is a party with a long history (used to) its way of doing things that make it hard for others to work with it,” Awang Azman said.

He shared Azmi’s views that the senior echelon of leaders are unwilling to give up power, and they have been able to hold on to the reins thanks to the support of “warlords” who are beholden to them.

He said the only way Umno can be rid of these leaders is through party elections. Otherwise, they will have to be convicted for the various crimes they are charged with now.

Awang Azman sees Umno as a conservative party and, like all such parties, it is very unlikely for younger leaders to move up.

“There are some young MPs within Umno’s ranks but they are not heard because their number is so small. It is the same in PAS and Bersatu,” he added.

He is of the view that the much-needed change will happen in these parties eventually, “but it will be at a slower pace than in PKR or the DAP where there are many young leaders”.