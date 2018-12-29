Youngsters in Bersatu reminded to assist rakyat: Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad reminded the younger generation in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to place the basic foundation to assist the people particularly the Malays and Bumiputra.

The Bersatu Chairman said the young generation who would inherit the party must learn the lesson of how Umno and the Barisan Nasional were rejected by the people from continuing to rule the nation.

“We have seen how a Bumiputra and Malay party which was set up 60 years ago is no longer present (in power) now. Why non-existent? Not because of the struggles, but because of the traits that would negate all efforts.

“They did not endeavour for the success of our nation, for the success of the Malays to be on par with the other races, on the contrary, they felt that with the opportunities available to them, they could enrich themselves only and as we all know, the people rejected them totally,“ he said.

He said this at a special meeting with the delegates of Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) or Bersatu Youth movement after the conclusion of the Armada Annual Assembly. here today. Also present was Armada chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

The Prime Minister said if Bersatu was trapped with the traits inherent in Umno leaders, the party would also collapse.

Mahathir said the rank and position gained through victory at the last general election were merely to enable the government to implement various programmes for the people and country.

He emphasised that the rakyat wanted a ruling party that helped them to achieve the objectives desired.

“They will not be proud if they were lagging behind in their own country,“ he said.

Meanwhile, when asked on the criticisms by his daughter, Datin Paduka Marina on the founder and President of Universiti Limkokwing, Tan Sri Lim Kok Wing in the social media for returning to praise him, Mahathir said some people looked for the easy way by supporting those in power.

“We know that some people will look for the easy way when other people are in power, they will support those people who are in power. When I had no power, he did not support (me), later when I regained the power, he will give his support. Many people are like that,“ he said.

Asked whether he would forgive Lim, Mahathir said: “I am very forgiving”. — Bernama