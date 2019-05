SANDAKAN: DAP’s decision to pick Vivian Wong Shir Yee, 30, as the party’s candidate in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election is consistent with its assertion that the youth are part of its framework.

DAP Central Executive Committee member Wong Kah Woh, who is also Ipoh Member of Parliament said the party since its inception had always involved the youth in its political struggle.

“DAP has always provided opportunities for its youths and as an example, party advisor Lim Kit Siang became a member of parliament when he was only 28 years old.

“I also became a Member of Parliament in my youth, 11 years ago. What is important is, passion and commitment to serve the people,” he said at the DAP campaign ceramah here yesterday.

Also present were Lim, Vivian and Parti Amanah Negara communications director Khalid Samad, who is also Federal Territories minister.

Wong who is also Public Accounts Committee deputy chairman is confident that Vivian could serve the constituents effectively.

Vivian is facing Parti Bersatu Sabah’s Datuk Linda Tsen Thau Lin and three independents, Hamzah Abdullah, Chia Siew Yung and Sulaiman Abdul Samat in the Sandakan by-election set for May 11. — Bernama