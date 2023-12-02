Youth association president remanded for four days for misusing her position

MALACCA: A youth association chairman in Johor has been remanded for four days from yesterday till Tuesday over allegations of misusing her position.

The remand order was issued by Senior Assistant Registrar Suzana Mokhtar after the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) submitted the application at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s court in Malacca yesterday.

According to sources, the 40-year-old woman, who is believed to be working as a civil servant in a department in Malacca, was arrested around 5 pm last Friday when she showed up to give her statement at the Malacca MACC office.

She was arrested on suspicions of using her position to use RM75,000 of the association’s funds for her personal reasons.

Malacca MACC director Mohd Shahril Che Saad confirmed the arrest and remand order when contacted, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009. - Bernama