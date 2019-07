KUALA LUMPUR: Youth councils and associations in this country have until 2024 to adjust to the new age limit for youths, as approved by the Dewan Rakyat recently.

Youth and Sports Minister, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the new age limit (30 years) would only be gazetted in 2021, hence all the youth councils and associations would have at least three years after that to make preparations before holding their respective elections.

He said preparing for a smooth transition to the new age limit was his priority and towards this, he would continue to meet with the youth councils and associations to discuss the matter.

“I feel that in this matter, we need to move forward while continue discussing it with the existing youth bodies so that they will understand why the government is implementing this policy,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby, here, today.