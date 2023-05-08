Youth chief: Decision of members to quit party will not dampen Umno spirit

MALACCA: The decision of Ketereh Umno Youth chief Afiq Amani Annuar to quit the party yesterday will not dampen the spirit of other members to remain loyal to the party.

Umno Youth chief Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh (pix), in a statement today, said the party wing would remain steadfast and continue to shoulder the responsibilities to strengthen the party.

“Leaders come and go. We will continue our fight for the party’s struggles.

“I would like to remind and advise Umno Youth friends that our struggle is not based on individuals or any political figure, but the struggle of Youth within Umno is to continue its function and role in recruiting young members, as well as its struggles for religion, race and the country,” he said.

The media reported yesterday that in addition to Afiq Amani, also announcing his departure from Umno was Ketereh Umno Youth chief Ahmad Syauqi Mazlan.

Dr Muhamad Akmal said that following the development, the Ketereh Umno Youth chief post would be assumed by the division Youth deputy chief, Azhan Ishak.

Meanwhile, Umno Wanita chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad in a separate statement said the women’s wing accepted the decision of Ketereh Umno Wanita chief Sabariah Hamzah and several division Wanita committee members to leave the party.

Although it was disappointing, she said the decision by several party members would not paralyse the Ketereh Umno division.

She said that following the announcement, Ketereh UMNO Wanita vice chief Ardilla Ariffin will assume the role of division Wanita chief.

“On behalf of Wanita Umno Malaysia, I would like to thank those who have served the party. Leaders come and go, but Umno will continue to stand firm in its struggles.

“Umno needs loyal members and leaders who will fight for the party and the country,” he said. -Bernama