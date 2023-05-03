Youth dies in illegal motor racing accident

SHAH ALAM: A youth died and his friend was seriously injured after their motorcycles crashed while they were believed to be participating in illegal racing along Persiaran Raja Muda Musa in Klang today.

Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Cha Hoong Fong said initial investigations showed that the two, both aged 19, were part of a group racing from the Pandamaran Sports Complex towards Port Klang.

The machine of one motorcyclist grazed the other, causing both to crash, he said in a statement.

“Both were taken to Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) Klang at 2.30 am but one of them died at 6.50 am,” he added.

The other victim was still being treated for serious injuries, he said.

Cha said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and police were trying to track down the other motorcyclists involved in the race. - Bernama