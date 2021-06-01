Youth empowerment vital for nation building

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin and government agencies must respect the views of our youths, and give them the opportunity to show what they can do for our nation through freedom in their decision-making process.

Our youth will grow into well-educated adults with fewer dependents by being given opportunities to acquire wealth, savings and purchasing power in order to accelerate economic growth and development.

Youths who embrace sharing of knowledge and active stakeholder’s participation and empowerment, which includes youth-oriented programmes, encourages fresh ideas on innovation and research-based projects for sustainable development.

Our youths who are at the frontline of our economy must be empowered in the technological, manufacturing, engineering, plantation, services and construction sectors and be given an opportunity to hone their skills and talent to pursue their dreams.

They must shed the image of being reliant on their parents, teachers and university professors, and National Higher Education Corporation grants.

They must be given opportunities to serve in special committees at higher institutions, to be nurtured and developed into responsible leaders with good moral values, accountability and transparency.

Muhiyiddin must decide seriously to create an autonomous, dynamic and free environment for expression among institutions of higher learning in order to instil critical thinking skills in youths, encourage intellectual debates, enhance language proficiency and hone their leadership skills in creating a second generation of leaders.

Through programmes like the Penjana Career Development Programme, our youths will have access to internet online facilities for their learning and development besides our technical and vocational training at our Polytech College to increase their skill-based knowledge in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Our country’s over 14.9 million youths - between 21 and 39 years old -comprising 41% of the population, want a stable government and leadership.

They want to be empowered to be able to express themselves freely and to do great things for themselves and society.

The authorities must not be perceived as blocking our youth’s voices from being heard.

As of now the voting age has been lowered to 18, which empowers another 3.7 million youths who are eligible to vote in the next general election.

Youth empowerment can make a difference in poverty eradication by empowering them with development skills which will be used to assist others economically.

An improved standard of quality education will lead to social improvement, patriotism and good governance, reduction in crime and national security, in addition to job creation.

It is time for Muhiyiddin to strengthen his position and review the Acts for our students so that they can engage in political activities and voice their opinion on current political issues, not by threatening them with arrest which will tilt the balance of power to the opposition camp if handled wrongly.

Let us take their ideas forward and harness the demographic dividend, upholding human rights, gender equality and human capital, and maintaining their dignity for a better future.