KUALA LUMPUR: A teenager was found burnt to death in a worker’s cabin at a construction site in Jalan Kuala Kubu heading towards Rasa town here early today.

Hulu Selangor District Police deputy chief DSP Azman Ab Rahman said J. Dineshwaran, 17, had accompanied his security guard father when the latter went to work and had slept alone in the cabin with a lighted candle.

He said the police were informed at about 5.30am.

Dineshwaran’s body has been sent to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Hospital. — Bernama