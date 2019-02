KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed youth who stole a RM19 hat at a department store was sentenced to two days’ jail and fined RM1400, in default two months’ jail, by the magistrate’s court, here today.

Magistrate Rahni Kartini Abd Rahim handed down the sentence on Ramli Aznin, 22, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence at the Brands Outlet Fahrenheit, Jalan Bukit Bintang, at 9.30pm on Feb 2.

The court ordered the accused to serve the jail sentence from the date of his arrest on Feb 2.

Earlier in mitigation the accused, who was unrepresented, appealed for a lighter sentence claiming that being the only child he had to take care of his ailing parents.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zikri Jaafar urged for a deterrent sentence to serve as a lesson to Ramli. — Bernama