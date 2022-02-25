Youth matters

PETALING JAYA: All eyes will be on the 18- to 21-year-olds when Johoreans go to the polls on March 12.

Candidates would find it unwise to ignore their demands, all well disseminated across social media, which happens to be their playground.

Candidates who want their votes will do well to not just follow the social media trail but to also respond to their demands.

Going by what some of them have said, party manifestos may no longer be good enough.

As Universiti Malaya law student Nevyn Vinosh Venudran pointed out, promises made by political parties and candidates will be closely scrutinised.

“We want to be sure that these manifestos are not just another dud cheque issued by politicians to win voters.

“We want proof that they will bring positive outcomes for us,” he told theSun.

The Johor election will be the first time when people aged 18 to 21 get to cast the vote and, by extension, get a say in who runs the country next.

Apart from that, some analysts believe it will also serve as the bellwether of voter sentiments for the 15th general election, which must be held next year.

The change, dubbed Undi18, will add at least 5.8 million new voters to the electoral rolls, with at least 600,000 coming from Johor.

For these young voters, social media is the favoured medium.

As Nevyn pointed out, the success of hashtags such as #Lawan, #HartalDoktorKontrak and #TangkapAzamBaki is clear evidence of the power that social media wields in shaping popular sentiment.

And the young voters already know what they want. Apart from better opportunities, they also want change.

“We want an end to the polarisation that has beset the country, development for the nation and recognition and access to opportunities based on merit,” Nevyn told theSun.

For him evidence of the setbacks minority groups have to endure is reflected in the exodus of young graduates from Johor to neighbouring Singapore.

“Today, more than 200,000 Johoreans live and work in Singapore because there are not enough opportunities for them in this country,” he said.

Nevyn believes there already is a general lack of confidence that the Malaysian economy will grow fast enough to support an influx of new graduates into the job market.

“Needless to say, the lack of meritocratic standards in education and the public sector is also a contributory factor,” he added.

He said that being part of a minority community, he and his friends have experienced the same “systemic disadvantage”.

Xu Yin, who is reading law at the Reading University in the United Kingdom, believes young voters would use the ballot paper to hold the government to a higher level of accountability.

She said the youth’s political awareness has already been heightened with the implementation of Undi18.

“We can no longer stand aside as policies that have a direct impact on our lives and livelihood are introduced and implemented (without us having a say),” she told theSun.

She believes that with the entry of young voters, the political landscape would change for good.

Xu said political parties and candidates seeking votes would have to realise that youths want policies that ensure equality and integrity, not just in principle but at the tangible level as well.

Apart from that, she said, the government policy should be to encourage development.

Xu, who is from Johor Baru, will be casting her vote by mail. She urged other Johoreans who now live abroad to do the same.

Nineteen-year-old Lim Yee Wei, who is from Kluang, said her decision would be based on how receptive the candidates are to the demands of youth rather than the parties they represent.

“All parties have their respective youth wing and they all promise change but we have yet to see it happen,” she told theSun.

“The time has come for all parties to pay attention to what we want and make the necessary changes,” she added.