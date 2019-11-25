Youth Ministry, minister, has no connections with company awarded contract for IKBN

KUALA LUMPUR: Neither the Youth and Sports Ministry nor its minister have any connection to a company which was awarded the contract to manage the National Youths Skills Institute in Malacca, Selangor and Perlis.

Its minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said every tender that is awarded to any company by the ministry must go through the procurement and e-procurement system before undergoing the open tender process.

“At the same time, we (the ministry) has three check-and-balance systems where they have to go through the evaluation, technical and financial systems ... and after that, it will go through the procurement board which is chaired by the secretary-general of the ministry or the deputy secretary-general, and there are representatives of the Finance Ministry and the Public Works Department.

“This means that here, it is quite difficult for the tender to be abused and benefit a small group of people. At the same time, we have also stopped the practice where the minister’s office has a representative on the tender board,” he said when wrapping-up the Supply Bill 2020, committee level, for his ministry at the Dewan Rakyat today.

During the session, several members of parliament had called for him to resign if there was a connection between the ministry and the company.

Syed Saddiq then stood up and stressed that it would only happen if he has been proven guilty by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the issue of tender procurement.

“Wallahi, Wabillahi, Watallahi. Allah SWT is my witness here. If there has been abuse of power, embezzlement and the MACC has proven that I misused my power, I will be the first person to resign.

“I am not afraid in this. I can name each and every one of the previous tenders who were conducted through direct dealings and limited tenders. Abandoned projects (costing) up to tens of millions were wasted and the contracts went to friends in Umno divisions. I can prove it,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said the tender board must be free of the minister’s influence and representatives from the minister’s office so that the culture of integrity and transparent will continue.

“I have also instructed the ministry’s officers to lodge a report with the MACC so that any accusation made against the ministry can be investigated thoroughly. I view this issue of integrity in the ministry as serious.

“Last week, I was with the MACC’s top leadership (in discussions) to ensure that all officers in the ministry observe every standard operating procedure and ensure that the culture of integrity and transparency is preserved,” he said.

Syed Saddiq said he did not have the authority to decide which company is eligible to be awarded a contract from the ministry, but each company must observe the set SOP.

He also welcomed any party with evidence of abuse of power within his ministry to report directly to the MACC.

“You are brave when you are right ... in this context I am not afraid. I leave this case to the MACC to take the appropriate action,” he said.

Earlier, during the debate, Datuk Jalaluddin Alias (BN-Jelebu) raised the issue of open tender for cooked food to the three IKBN which was awarded to the same company.

Jalaluddin questioned why the contract was awarded to the company when there were more than 6,000 Bumiputera companies which were qualified to manage the food business at the institute. - Bernama